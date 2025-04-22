Our Power, Our Planet: Novelis' Commitment to Renewable and Clean Energy

ATLANTA, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

A blog by Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, Vice President Sustainability, Novelis

Earth Day is a time to reflect on our collective responsibility to protect and preserve the planet. At Novelis, we are committed to driving sustainable practices and reducing our environmental impact, and this year's theme—Our Power, Our Planet—resonates with our ongoing work toward renewable and clean energy solutions. As a global leader in aluminum recycling and rolling, we know that transitioning to renewable energy sources and embracing circularity are essential for a more sustainable future.

In recent years, Novelis has made meaningful strides in energy projects that align with our sustainability goals and contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of our operations. From incorporating more renewable energy sources to innovative collaborations, we continue to explore ways to integrate cleaner energy solutions into our business.

Solar-Powered Used Beverage Can Collection Centers in Brazil

In Brazil, Novelis has installed photovoltaic modules on the roofs of our collection centers located throughout the country, reducing energy consumption and ensuring that these facilities operate on clean, renewable power. The initiative strengthens our recycling supply chain while minimizing energy-related emissions.

100% Renewable Energy for German Operations

In early 2024, Novelis signed a 10-year green Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Statkraft. This agreement will cover up to 40% of the electricity used at our Nachterstedt Recycling and Nachterstedt Rolling plants in Germany, ensuring that this electricity is sourced from German wind and solar installations. This transition to renewable energy will decrease carbon emissions from Novelis' electricity consumption by more than 17,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions annually, reinforcing our commitment to clean energy solutions and sustainability.

Solar Power in Italy

Our Pieve facility in Italy became home to Novelis' first onsite solar park in 2023. This $2.4 million investment spans over 28,000 square meters, supplying approximately 12% of the plant's electricity needs and reducing 1,450 tons of carbon emissions annually. The solar park's output not only powers our operations but also feeds surplus energy back into the Italian national grid, further contributing to the region's clean energy mix.

Hydrogen Innovation in Recycling at UK plant

As part of our commitment to exploring cleaner energy solutions, Novelis recently conducted an industrial-scale test of hydrogen in an aluminum recycling furnace. This pilot marked a major milestone in our journey to use cleaner fuel alternatives in aluminum recycling. Hydrogen combustion produces zero CO₂ emissions, and its successful use in our industrial-scale furnace shows potential for reducing reliance on fossil fuels in the aluminum recycling sector.

The Power of Recycling: Why 75% Recycled Content Matters

While transitioning to clean energy is crucial, another very impactful way we can reduce emissions is by recycling more aluminum. Producing aluminum from recycled material requires approximately 95% less energy than making new aluminum, resulting in 95% fewer carbon emissions. This is why circularity is at the heart of our business model and why we are aiming to achieve 75% recycled content in our products by 2030, as part of Novelis 3x30, our company-wide vision to advance aluminum as the material of choice with circular solutions.

Using more recycled aluminum helps reduce demand for energy- and carbon-intensive primary aluminum and ensures that this infinitely recyclable material remains in circulation. That's why Novelis continues to invest in recycling capacity and technology, scrap collection networks, and customer partnerships to reclaim and reuse aluminum scrap generated during their manufacturing processes.

Shaping a Sustainable World Together

Earth Day is a reminder that we all have a role to play in protecting our planet. At Novelis, we are leading the way by investing in clean energy, pioneering new recycling technologies, and advancing a circular economy for aluminum.

Together, we have the power to shape a cleaner, greener future.

This Earth Day, let's harness Our Power to protect Our Planet and RECYCLE!

